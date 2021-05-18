Could be weeks before HSE systems are operating fully – Donnelly

The Health Minister says it may take weeks to get all of the HSE's systems back operating following last week's cyber attack.

But Stephen Donnelly says steady progress is being made, as work to rebuild it with back-up data continues.

Diagnostics and lab services are among the areas worst impacted, with thousands of patients affected.

Cabinet Ministers will be updated this morning on the progress being made in dealing with the attack.

Stephen McMahon from the Irish Patients Association says it's worrying: