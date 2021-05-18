BreastCheck appointments proceeding, but CervicalCheck is delayed

All BreastCheck screening appointments are proceeding as normal in Letterkenny and elsewhere, with women being urged to attend their appointments.

If they are not attending, they're being asked to let the service know so the slot can be offered to someone else.

In terms of CervicalCheck, there will be some delays over the coming says as the safety of processes is assessed.

Women are being reassured them that it is safe to wait a little longer for their screening test.

Statement in full -

BreastCheck

All BreastCheck screening appointments are proceeding as normal in the four breast screening static units and mobile units. We are asking women to attend their appointment or let us know if they can no longer attend so that we can offer this slot to someone else.

We are experiencing some difficulties accessing surgery in our host hospitals. Patients who have follow-up hospital appointments should check the HSE hospital services disruptions page here to see if appointments are going ahead as planned at their hospital. This page is updated regularly.

If anyone has any further questions please contact their breast screening unit.

CervicalCheck

We are asking our sampletakers to defer all screening appointments booked from 18-21 May while we check the safety of our processes along the cervical screening pathway.

We are asking sampletakers to:

Contact people booked in for screening from May 18-21 and defer their appointments

Reassure them that it is safe to wait a little longer for their screening test

Not take any new screening samples from May 18-21

Continue to return any samples taken to date for our laboratories to process

Be aware that there may be a delay in receiving the screening test results of screened patients.

BowelScreen

We are asking our participants to continue to return their home screening kits. We are continuing to receive and process FIT kit samples, and issue participants with their results.

Patients who are scheduled for a colonoscopy will receive an initial call from a BowelScreen nurse. They will have a further call with a nurse to discuss their colonoscopy in detail as soon as access to hospital systems has been restored.

Diabetic RetinaScreen

Diabetic RetinaScreen appointments are continuing as planned.

Follow-up appointments

We continue to advise patients who have follow-up hospital appointments to check the HSE hospital services disruptions page here to see if appointments are going ahead as planned at their hospital. This page is updated regularly.