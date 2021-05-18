Blaney accuses media of failing to report on SF issues in Derry

A Donegal senator has claimed the media is not reporting on important issues relating to Sinn Fein, particularly in terms of the standing down of senior figures in Derry.

Referring to what he called the Martin McGuinness machine, Senator Niall Blaney told the Seanad the lack of coverage on what has been happening in Derry raises serious questions about the credibility of how media reports on such issues.

He says this event, and many other incidents are clouded in secrecy, and the media all over the island needs to respond..................