“Are you doing stand up now Taoiseach?” – MacLochlainn

A Donegal Deputy has asked the Taoiseach if he is is doing stand up comedy now.

The interjection came during a discussion on when TDs should return to Leinster House.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, the Sinn Fein Whip, was one of a number of TDs who argued that the time is right to return to the Dail chamber, rather than continue using the Convention Chamber at a cost of around €25,000 for every day the Dail sits.

Ceann Comhairle Sean O'Fearaghail said they were there reluctantly on the basis of Public Health advice, and the Taoiseach's reply elicited a response from the Sinn Fein benches..............