358 new Covid cases nationally, no local figures available

Health officials are reporting a further 358 Covid-19 cases.

However the number of people who've died with the virus hasn't been published, and neither have

county figures or incidence rates.

It follows the recent cyber attacks on the HSE and Department of Health.

102 covid patients are in hospital, of which 39 are in ICU.

North of the border, almost 70 per cent of the population of the North has received a first dose of a Covid vaccine.

Over a million people in Northern Ireland have received their first jab.

It comes as 104 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours and there have been 2 additional covid related deaths.

There are 38 patients being treated for the disease in hospitals in the North, with 3 in ICU.