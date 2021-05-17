Those in their 40s will know this week when they can register for vaccine

People in their 40s will find out later this week when they can register for a Covid-19 vaccine.

The HSE is currently working through people aged in their 50s while new guidance on the usage of the Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines is due to be announced this week.

There were 355 new cases of covid 19 on Saturday and 447 as of midnight on Friday, after a delay in releasing figures due to the HSE cyber attack.

Irish College of General Practitioners Covid advisor, Dr. Mary Favier says as non-essential retail reopens people still need to stay safe: