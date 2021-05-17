ProAmpac wins major packaging contract from C&D Foods

More jobs could be on the way in the Gweedore Industrial Estate following confirmation today of a significant new contract for packaging company ProAmpac.

ProAmpac Donegal merged with the former company RAP, Rapid Action Packaging, and now employs 200 people in Gweedore.

Announcing this new contract this afternoon, Minister Charlie McConalogue said it is expected to facilitate site production expansion and further job creation, which he believes will help make Gweedore a global centre of pet food and sustainable ready-to-eat packaging manufacturing.

Longford based C&D Foods is one of the largest pet food manufacturers in Europe, and this contract will see ProAmpac become the strategic supplier of pet food flexible packaging for C&D Foods' operations in Ireland and across its European operations.

A key element of the contract is the development of a recyclable and more sustainable pet food pouch, which is currently being trialled by C&D Foods.

The new packaging is made in Gweedore, with a market launch expected later this year.