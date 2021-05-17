North West 10k Entries are open

Preparations are continuing for the 24th North West 10k which will be held virtually for the first time on Bank Holiday Monday the 7th of June. Runners and walkers can enter at https://www.njuko.net/nw10k2021. The two charities who will benefit this year are the No Barriers Foundation and the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group.

The Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group is dedicated to helping families of children with diabetes. That is done through providing support, education and motivation. It is also done by raising public awareness of diabetes and its symptoms along with the challenges that it presents. They also strive to support funding research into finding a cure for the condition.

The No Barriers Foundation’s mission is to break down actual and perceived barriers to exercise and physical activities for those with disabilities. It’s aim is to create an inclusive health facility in the North West equipped with specialist neurological equipment allowing anyone with a disability to train and improve their current level of physical and mental health by targeting mobility, strength and physical fitness regardless of their current baseline.