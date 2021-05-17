Most Community Health Service appointments will continue this week

All COVID-19 testing sites are open as usual this week. Vaccination clinics are continuing as scheduled and we would be grateful if you attend at your appointed time bringing photo Identification, your PPSN and wear a face covering. All Community Health Service appointments will continue as scheduled, unless people are contacted directly. For anyone who has a service query please contact your service directly via telephone. Audiology/ Hearing Service appointments for children are cancelled for this week. For Adult Audiology appointments in Donegal, people are being asked to ring 0749189562 to check if their appointment is proceeding.

Cyber attack services update CHO Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo)

The HSE and the wider health system has been targeted by a criminal ransomware attack. IT systems across the health service have been temporarily shut down for security reasons, and the HSE is working with the National Cyber Security Centre, and with national and international experts including McAfee, to rectify this issue. Our priority is keeping our patients safe and maintaining essential care and support services. The shutdown of our systems is having an impact on some health services and this disruption is very likely to go well into this week. In the CHO Area 1( Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) all of our COVID-19 testing sites are open as usual this week. If you have symptoms of Covid 19 please phone your GP/GP Out of Hours service who may advise you to go to the nearest Testing Centre. Those who have a GP referral or have been contacted by Contact Tracing and advised to go to a Covid 19 Test Centre can attend without an appointment. You can also attend the Testing Centre as a Walk In without an appointment if you live in the same area as the Walk In Test Centre and have not tested positive in the last 6 months. Please be advised that you may have to wait if the Testing Centre is busy on arrival. Please check opening and closing times of your nearest Testing Centre on www.hse.ie Please note Sligo Testing site is open at Finisklin Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. Leitrim Testing site is open at Carrick on Shannon Primary Care Centre Monday to Friday 2pm to 4pm.

Vaccination clinics are continuing as scheduled and we would be grateful if you attend at your appointed time bringing photo Identification, your PPSN and wear a face covering.

All CHO 1 Community Health Service appointments will continue as scheduled unless you are contacted directly.

For anyone who has a service query please contact your service directly via telephone.

Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim Audiology/ Hearing Service appointments for children are cancelled for this week, May 17th to 21st May

For Adult Audiology appointments: please ring Donegal 0749189562 or

Sligo 0719162647 to check if your appointment is proceeding.

HSE CHO1 would like to advise the public to continue to follow all the advice and guidance on HSE.ie

Your local media will also be contacted with any public notices and updates are also available on our Twitter handle @HSECommHealth1

Thank you for your patience and understanding.