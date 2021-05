The Cathaoirleach of the Donegal Municipal District has called for more Garda resources to be put in place to combat a huge increase in drug use in the county.

Latest figures provided at the latest sitting of the Joint Policing Committee showed that detections for the sale and supply of drugs in the county has almost trebled.

Councillor Micheal Naughton says the use of drugs needs to be stamped out once and for all: