Killybegs Coast Guard involved in two rescue operations

Two people were taken to hospital yesterday following two rescue operations carried out by the Killybegs Coast Guard.

Shortly after 12:10pm yesterday afternoon, the Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked to rescue a swimmer who got into difficulty at Fintra Beach.

The casualty was rescued, transported to the nearby football pitch by the ambulance service and airlifted to hospital by Rescue 118.

The second tasking was just before 3:40pm where a person had fallen at the Secret Waterfall in Largy.

The casualty sustained a serious injury to her leg. She was transferred from shore to the Coast Guard's RIB and transported to Killybegs Slipway where the ambulance service were waiting to take her to hospital.