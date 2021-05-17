Doug Beattie is the new leader of the UUP

The newly elected leader of the Ulster Unionist Party has vowed to protect the Good Friday Agreement that his party helped create.

Doug Beattie has also promised to offer a progressive and unifying agenda if his appointment is ratified by the Ulster Unionist council next Thursday.

The Upper Bann MLA was the only candidate who stepped forward to replace Steve Aiken.

He accused other parties of spinning lies about being able to simply vote away the Protocol which he says cannot be done.............