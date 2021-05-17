Competitive races return at Finn Valley later this month

Finn Valley AC have announced a Jubilee Race Series to include 5k, 10k and 10 mile road races.

The first in the series is a 5k on May 30.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions in the Republic of Ireland, the race will take place across the border in Aghyaran, a popular hub for the Finn Valley AC club over the years.

The response, has been very positive as many reacted to the lockdown by getting out and exercising in one form or another.

This 5k race will be the first race in the area since the lockdown. There have been a number of virtual events ongoing like the Cara, Ballyliffin, RunDonegal Women’s 5k and the Remembrance 10k St Stephens Day 5k ,and numerous charity events but this is now about getting back as near to a competitive environment as possible and enjoying the interaction of an actual race challenge and getting an indication of fitness.

The 5k event will be followed by a 10k on June 13 and the annual Glenmore 10 mile on July 4, details of which will be full confirmed closer to their times. A unique medallion will be give to participants at each of the three races. A beanie hat will be given to those who take part in the 10k while a special t-shirt is up for grabs at the Glenmore 10 mile. Indeed there is a race entry package for all 3 events.

For the May 30 5k, a ladies race begins at 10.15am with the men’s race underway at 11.05am. Pending public health guidelines on the day, it may be necessary for organisers to further split the start times for participants. This will be indicated in coming days.

There is limited entry and chip timing will be in place on the day.

Aghyaran has been a centre and an active area for the Finn Valley club from the early days to now with the local St Cairealls School engaged annually and the St Davogs Gaa Centre a focus for years . Aghyaran is 20 minutes travel time from Ballybofey

This race series is a part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Finn Valley AC, formed in 1971. Later in the year, the club hopes to have a celebration dinner while a booklet to commemorate the club’s contribution and success is being compiled and a number of other associated events.

To enter, click here: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/FinnValleyACGoldenJubileeRaceSeries2021