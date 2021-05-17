Coast Guard warns of dangers after child drifts out to sea in Donegal

The Coast Guard is warning people going out on the water, to bring the right equipment and know how to use it and as always, tell someone or the coastguard when you expect to be back.

It comes after the Rescue 118 were tasked yesterday afternoon following a report of a child being blown out to sea on an inflatable toy.

The child was rescued before the Rescue 118 arrived on scene.

Meanwhile, two people were taken to hospital yesterday following two rescue operations carried out by the Killybegs Coast Guard.

Shortly after 12:10pm yesterday afternoon, the Killybegs Coast Guard were tasked to rescue a swimmer who got into difficulty at Fintra Beach.

The second tasking was just before 3:40pm where a person had fallen at the Secret Waterfall in Largy.