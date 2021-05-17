Checkpoints and patrols to continue in Donegal as country reopens

Gardai say with the country on the path to recovery, checkpoints and high visibility patrols will continue across Donegal.

At the latest sitting of Donegal's Joint Policing Committee, Superintendent Goretti Sheridan urged people to continue to maintain social distancing, and keep washing hands.

The dedicated phone line set up in Donegal to report breaches of Covid-19 regulations is set to be wound up in the coming weeks.

The Donegal Joint Policing Committee has heard that additional Gardai deployed to Community Policing Units in Donegal during the pandemic will continue to engage with the public and offer support as restrictions ease.

They say there is ongoing liaison with community groups, with particular emphasis on the vulnerable members of society within Covid guidelines.

In Letterkenny a "Talk in the Park" scheme is ongoing where members of the Community Policing Unit patrol town parks and interact with members of the public that want advice, to report something or have a chat.

Gardaí also continue to provide assistance with meals on wheels and similar schemes around the county.