Calls for coastal survey of Letterkenny Milford MD to be carried out

There are calls for Donegal County Council to carry out a full survey of the coastal area of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District to assess tourist needs.

Ahead of the Bathing Season, the council say the roll out of seasonal services is progressing to address the needs of visitors to the county's beaches.

Some services include bathing water sampling, updating information boards, deploying lifeguards to designated beaches as well as waste services being rolled out with bins being provided and litter picking arrangements put in place.

Councillor Ian McGarvey believes it is the obligation of the council to carry out checks to ensure the safety of those visiting coastal areas: