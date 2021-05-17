360 new Covid 19 cases, no local details published

There have been a further 360 Covid-19 cases according to a tweet from the Department of Health. Since last Friday's Cyber Attack, the numbers of deaths and other detailed figures have not been published.

110 people are being treated in hospital for the virus.

42 patients are in ICU.

North of the border, 82 people new Covid 19 cases have been confimred this afternoon, with one additional covid related death.

32 patients are being treated for the disease in hospital in Northern Ireland, with 2 in ICU.