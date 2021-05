Ruaidhri Higgins was proud of his Derry City sides performance after they earned a 1-1 draw away to Shamrock Rovers.

Will Patching's penalty gave the Candystripes the lead just four minutes after the restart.

Shamrock Rovers then levelled the game just six minutes later after a somewhat controversial goal from Rory Gaffney.

Higgins spoke with Kevin McLaughlin after the game....