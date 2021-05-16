Premier Division Review: Draws for Harps and Derry

There were draws for both Finn Harps and Derry City during this weekends SSE Airtricity Premier Division action.

Harps drew 1-1 with Dundalk at Finn Park on Friday night with their goal coming from the boot of Barry McNamee.

Derry City earned a point away from home after they drew one a piece with Champions Shamrock Rovers.

Will Patching had the Candystripes ahead from the spot but Rory Gaffney levelled the game just seven minutes later as the sides finished level.

Aidan Fitzmaurice of the Irish Independent joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to review the weekends action...