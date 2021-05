Brendan Boyce finished ninth in the men's 50k at the European Race Walking Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The Finn Valley AC athlete finished in a time of 3 hours 52 minutes and 12 seconds.

The race was won by Spanish athlete Marc Tur in a time of three hours 47 minutes and 40 seconds.

Boyce has already secured his place for the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

Patsy McGonagle joined Eóin Catterson on Sunday Sport to discuss the result...