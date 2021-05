The new President of Macra na Feirme is calling on the Agriculture Minister to provide more ringfenced supports for young farmers.

The voluntary group, which represents 10-thousand young people across rural Ireland, says there are many challenges facing Under 35s who work in the sector.

They include the environment, carbon, habitat loss and changes in the common agricultural policy.

John Keane says his members want to see more measures that will help attract young people into farming: