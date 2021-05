Derry got their National League Division 3 North campaign off to the best possible start after they beat Longford 21 points to five.

Shane McGuigan was the star performer for Derry on the evening firing over seven points.

Next up for Rory Gallagher's side is a game against his former team Fermanagh.

After the game, Rory Gallagher told Shannonside FM that it was about getting the victory...