Department of Health falls victim to cyber attack

The Department of Health says investigations are continuing into last week's cyber attack on its systems.

Authorities are attempting to establish the extent of the breach, which is similar to the attack on the HSE.

The National Cyber Security Centre, along with Gardai and the Defense Forces are liaising with the Department of Health on this ransomware attack, which occurred on Thursday.

Investigations are taking place to establish whether the same criminal gang, believed to be behind the attack the HSE, is involved.

The Department shut down its systems as a precaution at the time and is in the process of safely restoring data.

It's not yet clear the extent of the breach at the Department of Health and what information has been encrypted.

In a statement, the Department says it's continuing to assess the impact of the attack and is working to respond with the relevant authorities.