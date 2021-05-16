802 new cases of covid-19 confirmed in the past two days

802 new cases of covid-19 have been confirmed in the past two days.

There was a delay in the releasing of the figures, due to the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems this week.

As of midnight on Friday, health officials were notified of 447 confirmed cases of the virus.

And as of midnight on Saturday, 355 new cases were recorded.

There are currently 109 people in hospital with the virus, of which 42 are receiving intensive care.

The Department of Health adds that the daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.