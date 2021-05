Donegal have earned their first win of the National League Division One North after they defeated Tyrone 18 points to 16 in Omagh.

Declan Bonner's side hit the front on 14 seconds through Michael Murphy who fired over 5 more points after the first.

Donegal now go into next weekends game with Monaghan with two points on the board.

Declan Bonner told Oisin Kelly, he was happy with his side's performance...

Michael Murphy also gave his thoughts to Oisin Kelly...