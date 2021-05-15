Tyrone v Donegal – LIVE on Highland

The National Football League starts this weekend with Tyrone hosting Donegal in one of the stand out ties.

The north west counties collide in Division 1 North at Healy Park in Omagh on Saturday and there’s full live match commentary here on Highland.

Join Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh for big match build up from 4.30pm at Healy Park in Omagh – on air and online at highlandradio.com.

