Taoiseach says country won’t pay ransom demand on HSE cyber attack

The Taoiseach says the country won't be paying a ransom demanded by those behind the HSE cyber attack.

Its IT systems were targeted in the early hours of yesterday morning - and it could be a number of days before they're restored.

Thousands of appointments and procedures might have to be cancelled early next week as a result.

The attack had a considerable impact on hospital services in Letterkenny University Hospital yesterday with all outpatient x-ray, CT, ultrasound and MRI appointments cancelled.

The system to register for a coronavirus vaccine is back up and running - as are the Covid test result and contact tracing platforms.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the state won't be meeting the demands of those behind this attack: