Progress being made to rebuild impacted HSE IT systems

The HSE says it is making progress as it attempts to rebuild its IT systems impacted by yesterday's cyber attack.

The ransomware attack, which has been described as possibly the most significant on the Irish State, resulted in the shutting down of all IT systems to protect against encryption.

It could mean thousands of appointments and procedures getting cancelled next week if they aren't operating again by Monday.

The HSE says some progress was made overnight, but the rebuild will be a slow and methodical process.

Covid-19 vaccination are continuing, however there are delays to the testing and tracing programme.

Chairperson of the Irish Medical Organisation's GP committee Dr. Denis McCauley, says the cyber attack is causing problems: