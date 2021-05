Sixteen projects across Donegal will share €140,000 under a special grant scheme run by The Heritage Council.

The funding will boost local economies, grow tourism, and enhance community spirit by supporting local heritage projects.

Included is a grant of just over €14,000 to help a local conservation plan for Northburgh Castle in Greencastle, built in 1305.

Local Councillor Martin Farren has welcomed the funding. He believes it will benefit the area: