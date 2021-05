Donegal have beaten Tyrone 0-18 to 0-16 in the National League Division One North opener at Healy Park.

Tyrone had Michael O'Neill sent off in the first five minutes of the second half but had the game games top scorer in Paul Donaghey who fired over nine points for his side.

Donegal's star man was Michael Murphy firing over six points.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh were there for Highland Radio Sport...