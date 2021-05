Derry City earned a 1-1 draw away to Shamrock Rovers on Saturday evening.

Will Patching’s penalty on 49 minutes had the Candystripes ahead before Rory Gaffney equalised for Rovers just six minutes later.

The Champions then had Sean Hoare sent off before Derry had former Rovers player Danny Lafferty red carded also.

The point moves Ruaidhri Higgins side onto 10 for the season and three clear of Longford in ninth.