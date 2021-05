The Taoiseach says the British government can't act on its own to exempt soldiers for alleged crimes committed during the Troubles.

Micheál Martin and Boris Johnson discussed the issue yesterday at a meeting that lasted around an hour and a half.

Johnson's government has been considering a ban on prosecutions for British soldiers that served in Northern Ireland.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin says any suggestion of changing the Stormont House agreement on legacy issues must consult all voices: