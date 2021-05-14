Work to start on improvement at Derrybeg school

Work to build a new Special Needs classroom and address ongoing flooding issues at Scoil Adhamhnain in Luinneach, Derrybeg is set to get underway.

Education MInister Norma Foley confirmed last night that the project at the school has been approved to proceed to construction stage.

Following a tendering process, a contractor has been recommended, and it is hoped that works will

commence in the coming weeks.

Local Cllr Noreen Mc Garvey says the progress is a testament to the work done by the school staff, the Board of Management, parents, and the broader community.