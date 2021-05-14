We need a mind set to win the game – Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins acknowledges that they're taking on "the best side in the country" when they line up against Shamrock Rovers on Saturday evening but insists his side must approach the game in Tallaght with positive intent.

Jack Malone picked up a knock this week and may not play in Dublin.

Higgins has guided Derry to 7 points from his first four games in charge and he believes they can go and get a good result in Dublin....

Earlier this week, Ramelton Ronan Boyce put pen to a three and a half year deal with the Candystrips.

Boyce only signed his first pro contract in January and Higgins is happy to tie him down for a lenghty spell at the Brandywell...