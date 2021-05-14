Two men charged in relation to terrorism incidents in Derry

A 52 year old man has been charged in connection with the discovery of a bomb beside the car of a part time police officer in Dungiven last month.

He has been charged with 5 offences, including preparatory acts of terrorism, possession of articles for use in terrorism as well as three separate charges of possession of explosive devices with intent to endanger life. The man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today.

Meanwhile, detectives have charged a 59 year old man with acquiring explosives following searches in Derry on Wednesday. He is expected to appear at Derry Magistrates Court next month.

The man was arrested by detectives from Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Legacy Investigation Branch in connection with the 1993 murder of Constable Michael Ferguson.

He, along with two other men, aged 48 and 62, who were also arrested in connection with Constable Ferguson’s murder were released following questioning. The murder investigation continues.