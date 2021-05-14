Team News: Padraig Hampsey to lead out Tyrone

Tyrone have released their team line up for Saturday evening’s Allianz Football League opener against Donegal at Healy Park in Omagh.
Dungannon’s Paul Donaghy has been named at half forward for his Red Hand senior debut.
Along with Donaghy there are four other changes to the side which lined out in the championship defeat to Donegal last November.
Newly appointed Captain Padraig Hampsey, Rory Brennan, Michael Cassidy and Richie Donnelly have also made the starting 15.
Conor McKenna will start at full forward while Cathal McShane is not listed among the match day squad.
Tyrone V. Donegal NFL 15/5/2021
1. N Morgan
2. R Brennan 3. R Mac Namee 4. P Hampsey
5. M Cassidy 6. P Harte 7. M O’Neill
8. F Burns 9. B Kennedy
10. P Donaghy 11. M Donnelly 12. C Meyler
13. K Mc Geary 14. C McKenna 15. R Donnelly
Substitutes:
16. B Gallen
17. M Bradley
18. L Brennan
19. D Canavan
20. D McClure
21. D McCurry
22. HP Mc Geary
23. M McKernan
24. C Munroe
25. L Rafferty
26. N Sludden