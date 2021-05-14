Team News: Padraig Hampsey to lead out Tyrone

Tyrone have released their team line up for Saturday evening’s Allianz Football League opener against Donegal at Healy Park in Omagh.

Dungannon’s Paul Donaghy has been named at half forward for his Red Hand senior debut.

Along with Donaghy there are four other changes to the side which lined out in the championship defeat to Donegal last November.

Newly appointed Captain Padraig Hampsey, Rory Brennan, Michael Cassidy and Richie Donnelly have also made the starting 15.

Conor McKenna will start at full forward while Cathal McShane is not listed among the match day squad.

Tyrone V. Donegal NFL 15/5/2021

1. N Morgan

2. R Brennan 3. R Mac Namee 4. P Hampsey

5. M Cassidy 6. P Harte 7. M O’Neill

8. F Burns 9. B Kennedy

10. P Donaghy 11. M Donnelly 12. C Meyler

13. K Mc Geary 14. C McKenna 15. R Donnelly

Substitutes:

16. B Gallen

17. M Bradley

18. L Brennan

19. D Canavan

20. D McClure

21. D McCurry

22. HP Mc Geary

23. M McKernan

24. C Munroe

25. L Rafferty

26. N Sludden