LUH impacted by HSE IT system shutdown

Some services at Letterkenny University Hospital are being impacted by the shutdown of the HSE's IT system following an overnight cyberattack.

As of now, most outpatient appointments are going ahead, and unless people have been advised otherwise, they should attend.

However, scheduled scans and x-rays are not going ahead, and non-emergency elective surgery has being cancelled.

The hospital has confirmed that as well as x-rays, all CT, MRI and Ultra Sound scans have been cancelled today.

The Emergency Department is open, and Mr Murphy is warning that because they have had to change to a paper based information system, there will be delays, and people should only attend in the case of serious emergencies.

He spoke on the Nine til Noon Show at 10.30 this morning.........

BreastCheck

All BreastCheck screening appointments and surgeries are proceeding as normal in the four breast screening static units and mobile units. If a person has an appointment, we ask that they please attend or let us know if they can no longer attend so that we can reschedule and offer this slot to someone else.

If anyone has any further questions please contact their breast screening unit or contact the Freephone line on 1800 45 45 55.

CervicalCheck

CervicalCheck is continuing to receive and process screening samples. We continue to advise people who have received their invitation letter and are due their screening appointment to book with a registered sampletaker. A list of sampletakers is available here.

BowelScreen

BowelScreen is continuing to receive and process FIT kit samples. BowelScreen colonoscopy appointments are proceeding as planned.

Diabetic RetinaScreen

Diabetic RetinaScreen appointments are continuing as planned.

Follow-up appointments

We are advising patients who are scheduled for their follow-up hospital treatment to keep in touch with their hospitals as local arrangements may be in place. Please see updates via the HSE’s Twitter page @HSELive