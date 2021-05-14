Letterkenny Covid-19 walk-in test centre to run for further week

The Free walk-in COVID-19 test centre will run for a further week in Letterkenny.

The walk-in facility will operate from 11.30am -5pm on Saturday May 15th and Sunday May 16th.

It will operate from Monday May 17th to Friday May 21st inclusive from 9.30am to 6pm each day.

No appointment is necessary to avail of this Free service.

The service is for those who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and for people who are concerned that they may have been at risk of infection in the past two weeks.

Children can get tested if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian.

You must bring a photo ID with you and provide a mobile phone number to contact you with your results.

The HSE is urging members of the public who have symptoms to consult their GP to arrange a test, and to not avail of the walk-in facility.