Fans to be allowed back in limited numbers in the North

In the North, a thousand spectators will be permitted entry to the Irish FA Cup final on 21 May as part of what is being called a “learning event”.

All fans will be tested before and after the game.

From 24 May, up to 500 spectators will be able to attend outdoor sporting events in Northern Ireland.

This year's Irish Cup attendance will be the joint-largest sporting capacity since the first lockdown was ordered in March 2020.

All the indications are that a crowd of 500 will be permitted at Ulster Rugby's final home game of the season, against Scarlets on 29 May.

Meanwhile, Ulster GAA has yet to indicate if it has any plans to allow spectators into Ulster Senior Football Championship games, where action gets underway on June 27.