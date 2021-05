Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has congratulated Edwin Poots on his election as the new leader of the DUP.

He says he wishes him well, and looks forward to engaging and working with him.

Northern Ireland's Agriculture Minister defeated MP Jeffrey Donaldson by a margin of 19 votes to 17 - to take over from Arlene Foster at the end of the month.

Mr Poots says he will continue to campaign against the Northern Ireland protocol as DUP leader: