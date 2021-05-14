Donegal restaurateur prepared to wait for indoor dining

A Donegal restaurateur says the industry cannot take another lockdown, and she is prepared to wait a few weeks to assess the success of the reopening indoor dining in hotels, before restaurants are allowed reopen indoors.

Today, the Restaurants Association of Ireland is calling for the two to reopen in tandem, and is launching a campaign to lobby politicians about the issue.

Jo Daly is co-owner of Quay West in Donegal Town, and president of the Donegal Women in Business Group.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, she said while she understands their frustration, she is prepared to wait......