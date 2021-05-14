Council to consult with Principal of Ballyraine National School

Donegal County Council is to consult with the principal of Ballyraine National School to discuss how to replace trees and shrubs that have been removed between the Mount Errigal Hotel and the roundabout at the school.

The removal took place to facilitate safety works, and the provision of a new traffic lane. However, it's emerged that the principal, David Oliver, wasn't briefed on what was happening.

Letterkenny and Milford Municipal Cathaoirleach Donal Coyle raised the issue this week, and says consultation will now happen: