Donegal’s Brendan Boyce and Mayo’s Cian McManamon will compete on Sunday at the European Race Walking Cup in Podebrady, in the Czech Republic.

Boyce has already secured Olympic qualification following a fantastic performance. His 50k walk race starts at 7.00 am (Irish time).

Tokyo would represent Boyce’s third Olympic Games, having previously competed at London in 2012, and Rio in 2016.

Cian McManamon is set to take his place in the Men’s 20k which is scheduled to start at 14.30 (Irish time).