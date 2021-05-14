Attack on HSE IT systems continues to impact services

Saolta Hospital Group has re-issued a statement confirming the ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems continues to have considerable impact on hospital services in Letterkenny University Hospital today and systems remain offline.

All outpatient x-ray, CT, ultrasound and MRI appointments are cancelled.

Patients can expect delays in all clinics and in the Emergency Department today as existing IT systems are not in use and the manual workarounds are time consuming.

The group has ask patients to contact their GP or GP Out Of Hours Service in the first instance if their health problem is not urgent.

They have thanked patients for their understanding at this difficult time.