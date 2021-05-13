We have to be up for Dundalk – Ollie Horgan

The Finn Harps Dundalk Premier Division clash on Friday was given the green light on Wednesday as the Dundalk players return a full deck of negative Covid-19 test after the club breached guidelines with a recent team bonding session in Belfast.

Harps go into the game having suffered defeat last time out to Bohemians with a poor first half performance. The side will look to bounce back against a Dundalk outfit that haven't be firing on all cylinders this season.

Even with the former champions below Harps in the table and with their off form, Harps boss Ollie Horgan who will be serving the first of a three game ban on Friday, says they have to be up for this one...