The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

This week on The Score, Oisin Kelly is joined by Declan Boyle ahead of the weekend's League of Ireland Premier Division ties, we hear from county managers Declan Bonner, Fergal Logan and Rory Gallagher as the north west sides begin their National Football League campaigns and Brian Brogan, Donegal Motor Club Chairman pays tribute to Danny Gormley...