SDLP’s Mary Durkan stepping down from Council

Mary Durkan has announced that she is stepping down from Derry City and Strabane District Council.

In a social media post, she says she made the decision after 'a great deal of soul-searching'.

The SDLP party member says she feels in light of limitations of party structures, her contribution would be more effectively made outside of Council.

She concluded by saying; 'Although I am stepping down from Council, I promise to keep stepping up for Derry. I am “giving up a seat but still taking a stand”'.