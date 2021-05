The Northern Ireland Executive will meet later to consider easing pandemic rules around hugging.

It follows the announcement that people in England will be able to hug "with caution" from Monday.

Stormont Ministers will also discuss new rules around international travel.

More than 1.5 million vaccines have been administered so far in Northern Ireland.

Chemical pathologist at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, Professor Bill Tormey, says the successful roll-out means hugging can be considered: