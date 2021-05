Mark English will continue to chase Olympic qualificiation in the Czech Republic next week.

The Finn Valley man will run the 800m at the Ostrava Golden Spike event on Wednesday 19th May.

Mark needs to run 1:45.20 to gain automatic qualification for Tokyo with his best time this year of 1:46.10 just under a second off the mark.

The three time championship medallist will also run in Belfast ten days later at the Irish Milers Meet at the Mary Peters Track.