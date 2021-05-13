Letterkenny one of five Maternity Units with restrictions

The HSE has said there should be an easing of restrictions on maternity care.

However, five of the nineteen maternity units in the country are not fully compliant with the measures.

The units in Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, Kilkenny and Letterkenny have cited local safety issues that are limiting pregnant women having their partners with them.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has been outlining the minimum that women and their partners have the right to expect..............

Earlier this week, Letterkenny University Hospital while birth and anomaly scans are being catered for, a recent Covid outbreak in the Maternity Ward meant some restrictions were necessary.

The situation is due to be reviewed next week.